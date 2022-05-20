ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maineville, OH

2 students hurt after Little Miami school bus crash

By PJ O'Keefe
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijHeP_0fkl9psU00

Two students have been discharged from the hospital after a school bus crash in Maineville, Ohio Friday morning.

A Little Miami schools bus on its way to the elementary school was involved in the accident, according to Little Miami Local Schools.

The crash happened near the fire station on State Route 22 when a box truck swerved across the center line to avoid a collision and side swiped the bus, according to Hamilton police. Two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Originally, Little Miami Schools initially said that the bus driver was also taken to the school, but has since said that the bus driver wasn't transported.

"Thank you to our incredible local first responders and LM Transportation staff for your expertise and assistance during this incident," Little Miami wrote on its Facebook page.

Students not hurt in the crash were taken to school via another school bus, Little Miami schools said. In total, 24 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, the school district said.

"Upon their arrival to LMES, these students will be met with mental health support and will have time to decompress before going into the classroom," Little Miami Schools wrote.

Police did not yet have information on whether anyone would be cited in the crash.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

Comments / 1

Related
WKRC

Crash involving school bus, car sends 1 to the hospital

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A crash involving a car and a school bus sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. The two vehicles collided at Harrison Avenue and Werk Road at about 6:30 a.m. Local 12 has been told there were no children on the bus. A person in...
CINCINNATI, OH
10TV

Police: Multiple injured in northeast Columbus crash on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 270 near state Route 161 in northeast Columbus on Tuesday. The Westerville Division of Fire said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-270, just north of the state Route 161 ramp around 6:25 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Hamilton, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Maineville, OH
WLWT 5

West Clermont 8th grader charged with making threats towards school, classmates

BATAVIA, Ohio — A West Clermont middle schooler has been arrested after allegedly making threats regarding the school. According to police, around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, school administrators said they were made aware of an eighth-grade student who made threats regarding the school to other students and school staff.
WDTN

WATCH: Butler County Sheriff addresses Texas school shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones spoke to the community about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. Authorities said the teen barricaded himself inside a classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton police to conduct juvenile curfew sweep after complaints of ‘disruptive’ minors

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department will conduct a curfew sweep Friday after receiving complaints of “disruptive” minors at night. Anyone under the age of 18 not with a parent or guardian are not allowed to loiter, loaf, or idle on or about any public street, avenue, alley, park, or other public places between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except under specific conditions, according to DPD.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#The Elementary School#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#State Route 22#Little Miami Schools#Lm Transportation#Wcpo 9 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
eaglecountryonline.com

Air Care Responds to Late Night Crash on State Road 1

The crash took place Sunday night near Whitaker Lane. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – One person was injured in a single vehicle accident on State Road 1 Sunday night. Dearborn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at Whitaker Lane around 11:53 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morgan...
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Hilltop section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 8:59 p.m. on the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim lying in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Portion of Springfield Twp. under boil advisory

The department is advising customers affected to fill a pot with water, heat the water under bubbles quickly to the top, keep heating the water for another minute and then turn off the heat source and allow the water to cool. The water should then be poured into a clean, sanitized container with a lid for storage.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy