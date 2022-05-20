2 students hurt after Little Miami school bus crash

Two students have been discharged from the hospital after a school bus crash in Maineville, Ohio Friday morning.

A Little Miami schools bus on its way to the elementary school was involved in the accident, according to Little Miami Local Schools.

The crash happened near the fire station on State Route 22 when a box truck swerved across the center line to avoid a collision and side swiped the bus, according to Hamilton police. Two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Originally, Little Miami Schools initially said that the bus driver was also taken to the school, but has since said that the bus driver wasn't transported.

"Thank you to our incredible local first responders and LM Transportation staff for your expertise and assistance during this incident," Little Miami wrote on its Facebook page.

Students not hurt in the crash were taken to school via another school bus, Little Miami schools said. In total, 24 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, the school district said.

"Upon their arrival to LMES, these students will be met with mental health support and will have time to decompress before going into the classroom," Little Miami Schools wrote.

Police did not yet have information on whether anyone would be cited in the crash.

