A report out of New York says that if Chet Holmgren does not fall to the Detroit Pistons, they will go after Knicks center Mitchell Robinson in free agency. Remember this past season, when Kelly Olynyk and Isaiah Stewart were hurt, and the Pistons had to go with undersized power forward Trey Lyles as their center? General manager Troy Weaver certainly does.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO