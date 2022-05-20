ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carlisle Man Arrested on Five Charges in Lawrence County

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLawrence Co. - A Carlisle man has been arrested on five charges after speeding in Lawrence County. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at approximately 11:28 p.m., Trooper Sam Gillespie was patrolling SR 37 north of SR 58 in Bedford when he observed a vehicle traveling north on SR 37, later identified...

