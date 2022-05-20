Wichita Public Schools considers increasing lunch prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The ongoing baby formula shortage was the focus of Congress again on Tuesday. Several House committees are exploring how the government can ease the problems causing the shortages. Manufacturers have said they are producing at full capacity, but they still can’t keep up with demand. Lawmakers also plan to call representatives from formula producer Abbott and the FDA to testify over what led to the shutdown of Abbot’s production plant in Michigan.

