Wichita, KS

Wichita Public Schools considers increasing lunch prices

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The price of school meals for Wichita Public Schools...

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Wichita teacher discusses impact from mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas happened the day before many schools in Wichita dismissed for the summer. After a tragedy like this, it can be difficult for both teachers and students in classrooms across the country. The devastation in Uvalde is the latest case...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Focus on formula shortage continues

Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing. Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl. Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl. Saline County Sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT. Sheriff Roger Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs who visited the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Building You: John Hwang of Rainier Arms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring Asian owned businesses that are hiring this month. John Hwang is the founder and CEO of Rainier Arms. The company was founded in Washington-state in 2005. Rainier Arms has expanded to include a machine shop, distribution center, and the Rainier Firearms Academy in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

SW Kansas detour adds more than 100 miles

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KWCH.com

WATCH: Full interview with Wichita City Manager Robert Layton

Wichita City Manager Robert Layton responded to former Wichita Police Dept. Chief Gordon Ramsay's letter warning of unethical behavior happening at City Hall. The Better Business Bureau's Denise Groene talks about what parents need to know before they hit the Internet for baby formula. Focus on formula shortage continues. Updated:...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Week of May 23: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the mental health sector. MONDAY: Behavioral Health Consultant (LSCSW or LMSW) - Ablah Family Clinic | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $23-$26.81 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11916191 | GraceMed Health Clinic has an additional 10 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

BBB warns of formula scams

Wichita City Manager Robert Layton addresses a letter from former WPD chief, allegations of unethical behavior at City Hall. Several house committees are exploring how the government can ease the problems causing the shortages. McPherson College receives $25 million donation. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT. McPherson College...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sunflower Summer launches May 28 with 90 venues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An educational program that allowed more than 71,000 Kansans last summer to access museums, zoos, historic landmarks and outdoor locations for free will kick off May 28 with more venues to help promote family engagement and keep students learning during the summer months. The Sunflower Summer Program, which is being funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer summer enrichment activities for Kansas students, will launch May 28 and run through Aug. 14.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Top of the Class 2022 - Hoang Nguyen

Hoang Nguyen - Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholar, QuestBridge Finalist, National Honor Society Chapter President. High School Involvement: Track and Field, Cross Country, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council. Favorite Food: fruit pizza. Favorite Movie: Bridge to Terabithia. Favorite Singer/Group: Alec Benjamin.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released information Wednesday night on a 13-year-old girl reported as an endangered runaway. Police said 13-year-old Kinzlee Tafoya ran away at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the girl stands about 5′3 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Search for answers in baby formula shortage continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The ongoing baby formula shortage was the focus of Congress again on Tuesday. Several House committees are exploring how the government can ease the problems causing the shortages. Manufacturers have said they are producing at full capacity, but they still can’t keep up with demand. Lawmakers also plan to call representatives from formula producer Abbott and the FDA to testify over what led to the shutdown of Abbot’s production plant in Michigan.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Report of possible shooting leads to search in N. Wichita canal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was found in a search by rescue divers, but Wichita police are seeking further information into an anonymous report of a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon that led to a heavy emergency response in the north part of the city. Wichita Police Captain Travis Easter...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police close to closing case with your help

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Factfinder 12 is revisiting a Wichita cold case as the one year mark since Abram Galvan was shot dead after attending a wedding. Wichita police say the Factfinder 12 investigation that aired in August of 2021 sparked dozens of tips, now they’re looking for the tip that solves the case.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 Cowley County residents scammed out of $36,500

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been busy the last couple of weeks with reports of several different scam calls. The first involves someone posing as a government agent attempting to stop scammers. The “Cybersecurity for Amazon” scam has resulted in a $21,500 loss in Apple gift cards. The scammer was also able to get all of the victim’s banking information. The second scam involves someone posing as a DEA Agent collecting money. The scammer said they would have the individual arrested and prosecuted if they didn’t get the money. The victim, in this case, was out $15,000.00.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

