Wichita Public Schools considers increasing lunch prices

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas happened the day before many schools in Wichita dismissed for the summer. After a tragedy like this, it can be difficult for both teachers and students in classrooms across the country. The devastation in Uvalde is the latest case...
Wichita Public School's lunch prices are increasing. Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl. Man saved after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl. Saline County Sheriff describes illegal drug tour at border. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT. Sheriff Roger Soldan was one of five Kansas sheriffs who visited the...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring Asian owned businesses that are hiring this month. John Hwang is the founder and CEO of Rainier Arms. The company was founded in Washington-state in 2005. Rainier Arms has expanded to include a machine shop, distribution center, and the Rainier Firearms Academy in Wichita.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the conversation about current gun laws surfaces as some wonder if legal changes could have prevented the deaths of 21 people, including 19 children. How do Kansans view gun laws? Eyewitness News spoke...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly a month after an EF-3 tornado hit parts of Andover and southeast Sedgwick County, Andover’s city council is moving forward with plans for cleanup efforts in the city, including at the city’s main park. Tuesday night, Andover City Council members selected a Wichita...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A detour for planned construction work near Garden City comes with a closure that will lead to a detour of more than 100 miles and about one hour and 40 minutes. Starting June 1, the Kansas Department of Transportation said the replacement of the railroad crossing on US 50/US 400, about five miles west of Garden City, will require the east bound lanes of traffic rerouted during the work, expected to wrap up on June 13.
Wichita City Manager Robert Layton responded to former Wichita Police Dept. Chief Gordon Ramsay's letter warning of unethical behavior happening at City Hall. The Better Business Bureau's Denise Groene talks about what parents need to know before they hit the Internet for baby formula. Focus on formula shortage continues. Updated:...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the mental health sector. MONDAY: Behavioral Health Consultant (LSCSW or LMSW) - Ablah Family Clinic | GraceMed Health Clinic | Wichita | $23-$26.81 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11916191 | GraceMed Health Clinic has an additional 10 positions posted on KANSASWORKS.
Wichita City Manager Robert Layton addresses a letter from former WPD chief, allegations of unethical behavior at City Hall. Several house committees are exploring how the government can ease the problems causing the shortages. McPherson College receives $25 million donation. Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT. McPherson College...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An educational program that allowed more than 71,000 Kansans last summer to access museums, zoos, historic landmarks and outdoor locations for free will kick off May 28 with more venues to help promote family engagement and keep students learning during the summer months. The Sunflower Summer Program, which is being funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer summer enrichment activities for Kansas students, will launch May 28 and run through Aug. 14.
Hoang Nguyen - Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. Academic Honors & Awards: National Merit Scholarship Commended Scholar, QuestBridge Finalist, National Honor Society Chapter President. High School Involvement: Track and Field, Cross Country, Scholar’s Bowl, Student Council. Favorite Food: fruit pizza. Favorite Movie: Bridge to Terabithia. Favorite Singer/Group: Alec Benjamin.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita City Manager Robert Layton on Wednesday spoke in-person for the first time since former Wichita Police Department Chief Gordon Ramsay sent a letter warning of unethical behavior happening at City Hall. This stems from the investigation into racist text messages sent by some Wichita police...
ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rose Hill School District is responding to a situation that led to an Amber Alert last Friday. A boy was kidnapped from the Rose Hill District Daycare by his non-custodial parents after his mother posed as a social worker. He was found safe several hours in Oklahoma.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department released information Wednesday night on a 13-year-old girl reported as an endangered runaway. Police said 13-year-old Kinzlee Tafoya ran away at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the girl stands about 5′3 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The ongoing baby formula shortage was the focus of Congress again on Tuesday. Several House committees are exploring how the government can ease the problems causing the shortages. Manufacturers have said they are producing at full capacity, but they still can’t keep up with demand. Lawmakers also plan to call representatives from formula producer Abbott and the FDA to testify over what led to the shutdown of Abbot’s production plant in Michigan.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - No one was found in a search by rescue divers, but Wichita police are seeking further information into an anonymous report of a possible shooting Wednesday afternoon that led to a heavy emergency response in the north part of the city. Wichita Police Captain Travis Easter...
MARION, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man was sentenced on Monday to more than 22 years in prison in connection with the disappearance and death of a Sedgwick County woman in April 2020, said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Robert Bruce Mans Jr., 50, of Wichita, was sentenced in Marion...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s hard to go a day without noticing the steep impact gas prices are having on everyday life and for many, relief may feel elusive. Some gas stations in the Wichita area are seeing fuel prices climb higher, reaching $4.15 per gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Factfinder 12 is revisiting a Wichita cold case as the one year mark since Abram Galvan was shot dead after attending a wedding. Wichita police say the Factfinder 12 investigation that aired in August of 2021 sparked dozens of tips, now they’re looking for the tip that solves the case.
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been busy the last couple of weeks with reports of several different scam calls. The first involves someone posing as a government agent attempting to stop scammers. The “Cybersecurity for Amazon” scam has resulted in a $21,500 loss in Apple gift cards. The scammer was also able to get all of the victim’s banking information. The second scam involves someone posing as a DEA Agent collecting money. The scammer said they would have the individual arrested and prosecuted if they didn’t get the money. The victim, in this case, was out $15,000.00.
