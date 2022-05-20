Trio of Alabama players make 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Photo courtesy of Alabama Athletics

The annual Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list for 2022 was officially announced on Thursday afternoon. Of the 42 players who were included on the initial list, three were from Alabama. Those players are pass rusher Will Anderson, linebacker Henry To’oTo’o and safety Jordan Battle, all upperclassmen.

Here’s how the Lott IMPACT Trophy is described on its website:

“The IMPACT award is awarded annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.”

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is the only major college football award that considers character, too.

With three candidates, Alabama had the most of any school. Five other programs — Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson, Iowa and Ohio State — each had two candidates of their own. In total, there are 15 linebackers, 14 defensive backs and 13 defensive linemen on this year’s watch list.

None of Alabama’s candidates for the award were surprising.

Anderson is arguably the top player in all of college football. In 28 career games, he’s produced 153 tackles, 41.5 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks. In just last season alone, he broke the 100-tackle mark to go along with an eye-popping 33.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.

That on-field success led the star Alabama pass rusher to being a unanimous All-American. In addition, he also won the Bronko Nagurski Award and finished fifth in the Heisman voting as a defensive player. Anderson’s impact on Alabama extends well beyond his on-field production, however. He’s also a great locker room presence.

Speaking of having a great locker room presence, To’oTo’o and Battle also fit that description.

After transferring in from Tennessee, To’oTo’o finished his first season in Tuscaloosa with a team-leading 112 tackles. He also added eight tackles for loss and four sacks. Meanwhile, Battle was fourth on the team in tackles with 87 while also intercepting three passes, two of which were returned for a touchdown.

After weighing the option of leaving early for the NFL, both players ultimately chose to return for their senior seasons. The goal? A national championship.

Are you subscribed?

Ready to get all your latest Alabama football news in one place? Become a member of BamaOn3 today. With your Bama On3/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings-on in Tuscaloosa, but you’ll be able to peruse other fansites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Tide, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@BamaOn3) for all the Alabama news you need now!