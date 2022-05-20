Have Fun Building The Perfect 2023 BMW 3 Series

There are a few guaranteed ways of generating cries of "Sacrilege!" from car enthusiasts. You could, for example, swap an engine from one brand into another like, say, a Dodge Hellcat V8 into a Ford Mustang. That's not practical and, as far as we know, nobody has done that. What people have done, though, is the next best thing and taken legendary classic cars into their workshop to give them electric drivetrains. Once you get over the initial cringe factor, it can make a lot of sense. Crazy power can be unlocked for less expense than re-engineering a chassis for an engine and transmission it wasn't designed for. If done right, a problematic aged car can become a reliable daily driver. And since electric vehicles have started to become realistic again, there have been some interesting and wild electric conversions. These are our favorites.

