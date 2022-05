Fleet Week, a metropolitan area tradition since 1984, returned Wednesday for the first time in three years with the Parade of Ships. Early birds along the Hudson River were able to get a good glimpse of ships like the USS Bataan, named for the World War II Battle of Bataan in the Philippines, as well as the USS Milwaukee, four patrol craft and two sailboats from the U.S. Naval Academy, USCG Dependable, USCG Sycamore and the British Royal Navy’s HMS Protector.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO