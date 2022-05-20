ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Friday 5: How long will Marcus Freeman be at Notre Dame?

By Patrick Engel about 5 hours
 5 days ago
Marcus Freeman was hired as Notre Dame head coach in December 2021 (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold).

Marcus Freeman is the youngest Notre Dame head coach since 1954. Will that help him break the norm and stick around for a while?

abc57.com

City of Goshen to hold press conference on Monday regarding Saturday’s shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The city of Goshen will be holding a press conference on Monday in reference to the recent violent crimes that have occurred within the community, including a shooting which happened on Saturday. The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. on Rosemare Drive in Goshen, leaving two...
95.3 MNC

Michigan woman arrested on drug, gun charges

A Michigan woman has been arrested in downtown South Bend on drug and gun charges. An Indiana State Trooper saw the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle commit several moving violations in the area of Michigan and Bronson Streets. During the stop, the trooper found that the motorcycle’s passenger had a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter of teen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has pled guilty to charges in connection to a 2020 case. 19-year-old Jaylin Tucker pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the death of 17-year-old Kelvin Stanford Jr. And attempted battery with a deadly weapon for the non-fatal shooting of another teen.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHI

Indiana woman convicted in 3-year-old son’s beating death

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman has been convicted in the death of her 3-year-old son, who died last year after her boyfriend allegedly punched the boy repeatedly. A Tippecanoe County jury on Thursday convicted Crystal Cox of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, aggravated...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WNDU

Neighbors react to deadly shooting in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men are dead, and three women are injured following a shooting in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court, just south of Goshen. Two of the women were airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, and one was taken to a hospital in South Bend. “Stuff like...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Jury finds Kenneth Dogan guilty for the murder of Lateisha Burnett

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- On Friday, a jury found 42-year-old Kenneth Dogan, of South Bend, guilty of the April 1, 2021 murder of 28-year-old Lateisha Burnett, of South Bend. The jury also found Dogan guilty of criminal recklessness and invasion of privacy. Dogan was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2 dead, 3 injured in Goshen shooting

With all kinds of goods on display, from jewelry and clothing to wreaths and pottery, all sorts of handmade as well as vintage goods were on display. Senior living community honors veterans with flags at gravesites. Updated: 7 hours ago. Residents at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living volunteered Saturday morning...
GOSHEN, IN
wrtv.com

Silver Alert issued for teen missing from northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — A Silver Alert Alert has been issued for a missing Merrillville juvenile. Amari McDade, 17, is missing from Merrillville according to the Indiana State Police. The Merrillville Police Department is investing the disappearance and is asking for the public's help in locating McDade. She was last seen...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
go955.com

Head-on crash kills one near Cassopolis

CASSOPOLIS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – One man is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash near Cassopolis Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway in La Grange Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the two vehicles hit each other...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

Motorcycle driver dies following U.S. 20 crash

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A 24-year-old Idaho man has died following a crash on U.S. 20 Thursday afternoon, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 4:20 p.m., a deputy was in the area of U.S. 20 and Michigan Street but she heard the sound of a crash nearby.
LA PORTE, IN
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Dominican Sisters hold liquidation sale this weekend

Dominican Sisters Grand Rapids are holding a liquidation sale at the former Motherhouse. The sale will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at 2025 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids. Third Coast Development and PK Development Group, together known...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

