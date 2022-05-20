ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All For Show? Why Johnny Depp's Flirt Vibe With Female Lawyer May Be Intentional: Body Language Expert

 5 days ago
Johnny Depp and his beloved lawyer Camille Vasquez have been driving fans crazy with their clear chemistry in the courtroom, and while many believe the two may have a romantic thing going on, a body language expert offered anther explanation for their behavior.

Expert Judi James suggested their interactions throughout the defamation trial against Amber Heard are intentional to paint Depp as a film-ready "romantic hero," helping the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appear softer and more likeable.

Though Vasquez has viciously gone after Heard during cross-examination this week, earning her praise from loyal Depp fans, she is often seen smiling supportively at Depp and even embracing him in court. In return, Depp has been seen pulling out Vasquez's chair for her and whispering in her ear.

TIKTOK GOES CRAZY FOR JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYER CAMILLE VASQUEZ AS SHE BESTS AMBER HEARD OVER HER CLAIMS

“It looks flirtatious but that’s probably the point,” James pointed out to Daily Mail on Thursday, May 19. “If a picture paints a thousand words, these ‘words’ look straight out of the pages of [romance publishing company] Mills & Boon."

“Her behavior in court places Depp back in role as the romantic hero,” the expert reportedly theorized. “For Depp’s loyal fans these dramatic rituals will seem like validation. ‘If this smart, beautiful woman thinks he is OK then maybe he is’ will be the implied message.”

A photo of Vasquez and Depp hugging while the attorney had her eyes closed added fuel to the fire of the connection between the two, but James noted their movements were likely rehearsed for cameras, as the trial is being live streamed, describing it as a “moving piece of body language theater,” per New York Post .

Depp's affectionate displays make the embattled actor appear gentle and charming, a vast contrast to the violent and erratic person Heard's team is trying to paint him to be after she claimed she suffered abuse at the hands of her ex partner.

CAUGHT ON TAPE! THE MOST SHOCKING PIECES OF AUDIO EVIDENCE PLAYED DURING JOHNNY DEPP & AMBER HEARD'S COURT BATTLE: PHOTOS

James also speculated that the decision to have Vasquez — who graduated from LA’s Southwestern Law School in 2010 — cross examine Heard was made with similar intent, saying that having a “fresh, smart, fragrant and confident-looking” female grill Heard helped throw doubt on claims she was the victim in the former couple's tumultuous relationship.

Aside from achieving recognition for her alleged spark with Depp, Vasquez has become somewhat of a household name for the way she commanded attention while speaking to Heard.

Apart from calling the defendant out for not donating the $7 million she pledged to the ACLU after their divorce, Vasquez sent online users into a frenzy when Heard mistakenly thought she asked her a question and responded out loud, which prompted the attorney to state, "There's no question yet, Ms. Heard."

