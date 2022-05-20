ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers' Jonah Heim: Remains primary backstop

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

With Mitch Garver expected to serve as designated hitter only for the foreseeable future, per Kennedi Landry of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Playing time likely trending down

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. With Manuel Margot (hamstring) manning right field Wednesday in his return from the 10-day injured list, Phillips looks set to move into a reserve role in the Tampa Bay outfield. Phillips had started each of the Rays' last nine games and went 10-for-29 (.345 average) with two home runs, four doubles, three stolen bases, six runs and four RBI during that stretch.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Could be ready for majors

Cabrera struck out 11 batters over six innings Friday for Triple-A Jacksonville, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. The innings and whiffs were both season highs for the 24-year-old right-hander, and the outing came while Max Meyer (elbow) was on the shelf with ulnar nerve irritation. If the Marlins decide to open a spot in the big-league rotation within the next couple weeks, Cabrera appears to be ready for the assignment.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Rickard Rakell: Solid in limited stint

Rakell notched four goals, nine assists and 48 shots in 19 games with the Penguins this year. Rakell was solid in his brief time in Pittsburgh but was forced to miss most of the playoffs, appearing in just two of the seven games against the Rangers. In those outings, the Swede posted six shots but failed to get himself onto the scoresheet. While the team would likely want to bring Rakell back, the number of big-name players that need new deals could limit the club's ability to offer him a market-value deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Garver
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Exits for defensive purposes

Mountcastle was removed from Monday's game against the Yankees for defensive purposes, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mountcastle returned to the lineup after experiencing cramps Sunday, but his removal from Monday's contest was for defensive purposes as the Orioles sought to protect a two-run lead. Prior to his exit, Mountcastle went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and an RBI.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Contract selected by Reds

Almora's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. The 28-year-old filled in for the Reds while Nick Senzel (illness) was on the COVID-19 injured list, and Almora will remain with the major-league club after Senzel was activated Monday. Over nine games with Cincinnati, Almora has hit .296 with two doubles, four runs, an RBI and a stolen base, and he should serve mainly as a depth option in the outfield now that Senzel is healthy.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Struggles Monday, snags lucky win

Gonzales (3-4) snatched a win Monday after he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out three against the Athletics. Gonzales was not sharp in Monday's outing, giving up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth. The eight hits he surrendered matched a season high while he also allowed his ninth homer of the year in the fourth frame off the bat of Chad Pinder. Nonetheless, Gonzales outdueled Athletics starter Zach Logue, who gave up seven runs over 4.2 frames. Prior to Monday, the 30-year-old Gonzales had given up three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts, but the rough outing raised his season-long ERA from 3.08 to a still respectable 3.74 over 43.1 innings.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Dealing with right ankle soreness

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Polanco is dealing with some slight soreness in his right ankle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Wednesday against the Tigers, and his absence is related to an ankle issue. However, Baldelli said the team isn't concerned about Polanco's injury and is hopeful the second baseman will be fine after spending a few days off the field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Injured List#Backstop#Mlb Com
CBS Sports

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Throwing bullpens

Pomeranz (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday and will throw another early this week, the Associated Press reports. Pomeranz has yet to pitch this season after undergoing flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow last August, but he appears to be taking steps toward a return. San Diego is expected to make a decision on his next steps following his next bullpen session, and the left-hander could be getting close to a rehab assignment. A return to big-league action in early-to-mid June appears to be a possibility.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Explodes for four assists

Leddy distributed three assists and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 5. Leddy factored in on three of the Blues' five goals, including setting up Tyler Bozak for the game-winner 3:38 into overtime. Considering Leddy had just two points in seven playoff contests prior to Wednesday, this was an unexpected burst of offense from the blueliner. He's added nine shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while playing in a top-four role.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Nevin: Bound for minors

The Orioles optioned Nevin to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Nevin saw a streak of 14 consecutive starts come to an end in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Rays, and his opportunities with the big club were expected to become more scarce moving forward following Ryan Mountcastle's return from the 10-day injured list earlier in the weekend. Rather than keeping Nevin around as a luxury bench piece who would typically only start against left-handed pitching, the Orioles will send the 24-year-old back to Norfolk so he can play on a more frequent basis.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Contract selected

Aquino's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. He was sent to the minors when four Reds returned from the restricted list earlier in the day, but he's back again just hours later with TJ Friedl optioned to Triple-A Louisville. Aquino remains an unappealing fantasy option unless he turns things around dramatically at the plate, however, as he's hitting .089/.128/.178 with a 51.1 percent strikeout rate through 16 games.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Trevor Larnach: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Larnach will sit Tuesday against the Tigers. Larnach started in his first two games back from a groin injury, going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts. He won't be asked to start on three consecutive days right away, so he'll sit as Gilberto Celestino starts in left field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees' Rob Brantly: Designated for assignment

Brantly was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Wednesday. The 32-year-old signed with the Yankees over the weekend as catching depth but has quickly been removed from the 40-man roster with Kyle Higashioka (illness) and Joey Gallo (illness) back from the COVID-19 injured list. Brantly appeared in one game during his brief time in the majors and went 1-for-3 with a double.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy