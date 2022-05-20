ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to car dealership fire in Enfield

By Eva Zymaris, Ellie Stamp
 5 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews and police officers responded to a structure fire that broke out at the Artoli Dodge Ram Chrysler car dealership in Enfield on Friday morning.

Route 5 between Elm Street and Brainard are closed in Enfield while firefighters fight the blaze, according to police.

The North Thompsonville, Thompsonville, and Shaker Pines Fire Departments crews were dispatched to the car dealership fire at 8:46 a.m. While crews were enroute to the blaze, it was upgraded to a working fire and a town wide response was required, according to officials.

Station coverage is being provided by the Long Meadow, East Meadow, Suffield, Warehouse Point and Broad Brook Fire Departments.

Police are asking individuals to avoid the area and to use different travel routes.

The scene remains active as crews continue to fight the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

