Rebel Wilson claims male co-star sexually harassed her: ‘It was disgusting’

Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Rebel Wilson has claimed that a male co-star sexually harassed her.

In an interview with People, the Pitch Perfect and Cats star said that the incident occurred before #MeToo and the outpouring of similar stories.

“He called me into a room and pulled down his pants,” she said. Then she said he asked her to perform a sexual act in front of his friends. “It was awful and disgusting,” she added.

Wilson, whose latest film, Senior Year, is now the No 1 film on Netflix, said that the unnamed actor then tried to ruin her career.

“All the behavior afterwards – this was all before #MeToo – where they kind of tried to destroy me and my career,” she said. “If it had happened after #MeToo, then I could have just blasted them.”

The 42-year-old initially trained as a lawyer and so she documented every detail before calling her rep to complain as well as informing those around her in the industry. “Definitely amongst industry circles, I made sure people knew what happened,” she said.

Wilson often reflects on the situation and wonders what she would do if it happened now. “Why did I stay in that situation … with that awful guy?” she said. “I should have left. It wasn’t worth it. But at the same time, I was like, ‘Oh well, do the right thing, be a professional and finish the movie.’ Now I would never do that.” I thought even complaining to my agency was a big step. And to complain to the studio. I found out I was like the fourth person to complain about the guy. Such gross behavior, but a lot of women have had it way worse.”

Wilson, whose credits also include How to be Single and The Hustle, will next take on her first serious role in British drama, in The Almond and the Seahorse, alongside Celyn Jones, Meera Syal and Charlotte Gainsbourg.