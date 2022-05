A disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico is causing the rain over parts of Alabama on Monday. And there could be a few strong storms today as well. The Storm Prediction Center has the southeastern part of Alabama in a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today. A Level 1 risk is marginal and means that isolated severe storms will be possible. The strongest storms could have damaging wind gusts and hail. Today won’t be the only chance for storms this week with another round of strong to severe storms possible Wednesday into Thursday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO