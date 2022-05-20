ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Notorious B.I.G. Classic Gets Flipped Into a New Song Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Bella Alubo

By Jon Blistein
 5 days ago
The Notorious B.I.G.’s verses from “I Love the Dough” has been flipped into a new song, “G.O.A.T.,” which arrives one day before what would’ve been the late rapper’s 50th birthday, May 21.

The original “I Love the Dough” is, of course, vintage Biggie, the Life After Death track featuring a bouncing beat from Easy Mo Bee, verses from Jay-Z, and a hook from Angela Winbush. “G.O.A.T.”, meanwhile, boasts a contemporary Afrobeats vibe, and finds Biggie trading verses this time with Ty Dolla $ign , while Nigerian R&B star Bella Alubo sings the hook. The track was co-produced by Nigerian producer, Kayomusiq.

“Being on a song with Biggie has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Ty Dolla $ign said in a statement. “The song title is fitting of him…the G.O.A.T. Happy Birthday, Big. We miss you.”

Voletta Wallace, the late rapper’s mother, added, “It’s wonderful to witness my son’s music reimagined for his fans and today’s generation of young men and women to embrace his art. I appreciate the hard work of all involved in bringing together the perfect blend of voices and music to this song, ‘G.O.A.T.’”

Along with the release of “G.O.A.T.”, other events and celebration have been planned to mark what would’ve been the Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday. Tomorrow, the Empire State Building will be lit up red and white, with an illuminated crown spinning around its center. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the Barclays entrance will display a video montage of some of Wallace’s records, and the MTA will release a special edition MetroCards featuring Biggie Smalls, which will be available at three subway stations near his old Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. And tonight, May 20, Biggie’s family members, close friends, and collaborators — including Lil’ Cease and Lil Kim — will gather for a ceremony honoring the late rapper.

The celebration will continue next month, with a free-to-the-public orchestral tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. taking place at the Lincoln Center in New York City. The event will feature music arranged and conducted by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, with appearances by the Originals and other special guests. That same day, a 25th anniversary deluxe edition of Biggie’s final album, Life After Death , will also be released.

