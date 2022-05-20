ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GO Topeka details new Plug and Play startup introduced to Topeka

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT News
 5 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new startup could be coming to the Capital City soon, as part of Topeka’s innovation strategy Plug and Play. Stephanie Moran, SVP of Innovation for GO Topeka, spent a week with the startup and stopped by 27 News Friday morning to give us the details.

Plug and Play is a Silicon Valley-based Venture Capitalist group that helps grow startup companies. The Greater Topeka Partnership said the power of Plug and Play is companies compete to be a part of the animal health and ag-tech accelerator in Topeka. Once they’re exposed to the community, GTP has a chance to entice them to invest in their growth in Topeka.

Moran also talked about the recent Greater Topeka Partnership Small Business awards and small businesses are startups of their own.

KSNT News

Are you ready for Eats and Beats at Evergy Plaza?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Concerts and food trucks aplenty will be visiting the Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka this summer during Eats and Beats. For 13 weeks throughout the summer of 2022, a mixture of food and music will visit the Evergy Plaza every Thursday evening from June 2 to September 15. The Evergy Plaza has […]
KSNT News

G’s Cheesecake, a casualty of pandemic, owner says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Another Topeka business is making the hard decision to shut down, and the owners are clear, they believe the pandemic is creating difficult times for small businesses. Late last week, G’s Cheesecakes and More, located at 821 SW 21st Street, announced it would be closing temporarily. “After almost three years into the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

T-Rell reflects on 2022 community giveaway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Like all good things, T-Rell Day 2022 has come to an end. Those from all over the capital city were invited to gather and welcome summer in style. The Topeka-based rapper held a community event down at Lake Shawnee to celebrate – giving away barbecue, shoes, and water guns. Even though the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Mayor and City Manager meet to discuss the city

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and the current interim city manager Bill Cochran met to discuss what is happening in the city. Padilla talked about bringing together Shawnee County governing bodies to create beneficial relationships for all communities. “We pulled together a meeting inviting Shawnee County legislative body at the statehouse — […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

