FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps and Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate) had their game on Wednesday night at Parkview Field suspended by rain in the bottom of the third inning. Fort Wayne was trailing, 4-2, at the time when the game went into a delay, but had the tying runs at first and second base with one out. The game is scheduled to be resumed from the point of termination on Thursday, beginning at 5:35 p.m. Gates will open to fans at 5:05 p.m.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO