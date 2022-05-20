Funkoween 2022: The Complete Funko Pop Pre-Order Guide

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a stealth release of a 1999 classic. The 90s was a great era for gaming, especially for Nintendo fans. During the final decade of the 20th century, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Super Smash Bros, GoldenEye 007, Super Mario Kart, Earthbound, Star Fox, Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Banjo-Kazooie, Pokemon Snap, Resident Evil 2, and many more all-time classics released in the 90s. In 1999 specifically, Chrono Cross, Donkey Kong 64, Final Fantasy VIII, Mario Party, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Soulcalibur, Shenmue, Silent Hill, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Ape Escape, and the aforementioned Super Smash Bros all released. Also in 1999, Biomotor Unitron released via developer Yumekobo and publisher SNK for the NEO Geo Pocket Color, and it's this Neo Geo game that's been stealth released via the Nintendo eShop.
