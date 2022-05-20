ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Funkoween 2022: The Complete Funko Pop Pre-Order Guide

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko's annual Funkoween event celebrates the halfway point to Halloween with spooky Pop figure creations that cover horror franchises, popular anime, Disney classics, and more. Funkoween 2022 is now in the books and, as expected, it was one of the biggest Funko Pop events of the year. Hundreds of Funko Pops,...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Honors Rengoku's Fieriest Look Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has an army of fans, and over the years, the community has gotten really good at cosplay. From our favorite slayers to the story's worst villains, any character is fair game for fans to makeover. And now, one is going viral thanks to their take on Kyojuro Rengoku.
COMICS
ComicBook

Haikyuu Cosplay Highlights Kiyoko's Best Look

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really scoring high with Kiyoko Shimizu's best look from the series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its first publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and fans have already seen the series return with a special new chapter catching fans up to how each of the characters have been living since the end of the original series. With so many characters introduced over the course of the series, it's actually a pretty tough call for many fans to decide which of the characters they actually like the best overall.
COMICS
ComicBook

Funko and Marvel Reveal Marvel Studio Selects

Funko, Marvel, and Target have some great news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as today they have announced a new program titled Marvel Studio Selects. Marvel Studio Selects will drop exclusive collectibles inspired by Marvel Studios' films and series on the last Monday of each month, and it all begins on Monday, May 30th. The program will feature a variety of heroes and villains from Marvel Studios' biggest films and Disney+ series, and the releases will only be available at Targets, both in-store and online. You can also follow Funko on social media to follow every announcement as it happens.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Pokemon Kicks Off the Summer With Free Lapras Floaties

With the first generation of Pokemon, fans were introduced to over one hundred and fifty pocket monsters via the Nintendo Gameboy games of Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue. While decades have passed since these initial releases and hundreds of additional Pokemon have been introduced, fans of the initial batch of Pokemon can now get their own free Lapras floaties to hold their favorite drinks over the summer season thanks to The Pokemon Center.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Topic#Pre Order#Funkoween#Soda
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi LEGO Pre-Orders: Jedi Starfighter, Inquisitor Transport Scythe, and BrickHeadz

We are only days away from the debut of the Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, and the first Obi-Wan Wednesdays product reveals are gearing fans up for the main event. To that end, LEGO has unveiled three new sets based on the show – the 75333 Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter, the 75336 Inquisitor Transport Scythe, and the 40547 Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader BrickHeadz 2-pack. Details on all three sets and where to pre-order them can be found below.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

How Will Dragon Ball Super End the Granolah Arc?

How will Dragon Ball Super end its current Granolah Arc? It's a big question in the Dragon Ball fandom right now, as fans are speculating and wondering about which direction the climax of the arc will go in – as well as what the larger point of the arc is. "Granolah The Survivor" has been one of the longest-running arcs in Dragon Ball Super – and one whose focus has taken some serious detours into the deeper mythology of Dragon Ball, not to mention the personal backstory of Goku and his father, Bardock.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Has Revealed The Foe That Killed A U.A. Teacher

My Hero Academia is setting up for the next phase in the final war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter has finally revealed the mysterious villain that actually killed that major pro hero teacher from U.A. High School! The Paranormal Liberation Front War was such a massive shake up for the status quo that even the Final Act of the series is still working through the fallout of that first battle between the heroes and villains. Even more so are the fact that each of the major losses are still very much hanging over the heroes' heads in this final battle too.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sparks Major Dabi Question

My Hero Academia has sparked some major questions about Dabi with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now in full swing, and the latest slate of chapters has been establishing which of the heroes is facing off against which villains. The first major battle had been between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi as the young Shoto had put everything from the Todoroki Family on his shoulders. The two of them had quite a lot to work out through their heated final battle, and the previous chapter had seemed like a winner between the two was decided.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Taps Into Yamato's Best Look

One Piece is thriving these days thanks to its Wano saga, so it is hard to pick out which part of the story has been its best to date. Of course, some think Luffy vs Kaido is the highlight while others might point to Yamato's debut as the true winner. In fact, the character has become a quick favorite with fans around the world, and one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their spot-on version of Yamato right now.
COMICS
ComicBook

High School DxD Cosplay Shows Why Akeno is Still Queen

One awesome High School DxD cosplay has brought the series back to the spotlight by showcasing just why Akeno Himejima has her title of Queen! It's been quite a while since fans have gotten to see High School DxD grace their screens with the fourth season released four long years ago, and even then the franchise had to switch its anime over to an entirely new studio and staff. There's been very little talk about the franchise since, but while the future of the anime is unclear fans are still very much keeping their love for the series alive in cool new ways.
COMICS
ComicBook

Anime Fans Rank the Kisses They Loved the Most

When it comes to anime, you can find just about any kind of romance your heart desires. If you want a young love, there are plenty of shows to watch for a fix, and the same can be said for series focused on steadfast spouses. Of course, this means there are more kisses in anime to blush over than you'd expect, and fans recently ranked the ones that made their hearts race the most.
COMICS
ComicBook

One-Punch Man Might End Saitama vs. Garou Fight in Surprising Way

One-Punch Man's newest chapters have been exploring the final climax of the Human Monster saga, and the newest chapter of the series has set the stage for quite the surprising end of the fight between Saitama and Garou. The Viz Media release of the Yusuke Murata illustrated take on ONE's original webcomic has been in the midst of the Human Monster saga for what is the longest streak in the series to date, and it's finally reaching its apex as Saitama and Garou have kicked off their long awaited fight as both of them are unleashing their abilities.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Stealth Release of 1999 Classic

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised with a stealth release of a 1999 classic. The 90s was a great era for gaming, especially for Nintendo fans. During the final decade of the 20th century, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Super Smash Bros, GoldenEye 007, Super Mario Kart, Earthbound, Star Fox, Super Mario World, Super Metroid, Banjo-Kazooie, Pokemon Snap, Resident Evil 2, and many more all-time classics released in the 90s. In 1999 specifically, Chrono Cross, Donkey Kong 64, Final Fantasy VIII, Mario Party, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Soulcalibur, Shenmue, Silent Hill, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Ape Escape, and the aforementioned Super Smash Bros all released. Also in 1999, Biomotor Unitron released via developer Yumekobo and publisher SNK for the NEO Geo Pocket Color, and it's this Neo Geo game that's been stealth released via the Nintendo eShop.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Rated Steam Game 100% Free for Limited Time

A highly-rated Steam game that is Steam Deck verified is now 100 percent free, but only for a limited time. Publishers and developers routinely make their games free on Steam whether for promotion or because the game is no longer selling copies. Typically, games that make use of this tactic aren't super notable. Today's new free game is no exception, but it's certainly more notable than most of the games made free on the PC digital storefront, where it normally costs $20. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep, no strings attached, but you have to redeem the offer before June 2.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Acolyte Showrunner Teases Series' Martial-Arts Influences

When The Acolyte begins filming later this year, it will be the first Star Wars live-action television series set outside of the Skywalker Saga. Though Lucasfilm is keeping most details under lock and key, showrunner Leslye Headland says it'll take fans back to the basics of the original Star Wars trilogy. While it'll follow in the footsteps with what Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have done with the franchise's other shows on Disney+, the "mystery" series will largely be inspired by the samurai and martial arts films that inspired George Lucas in the first place.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Is Losing One of Its Most Popular TV Shows in June

Over the last couple of years, most major entertainment companies have launched their own streaming services, allowing all of their content libraries to be available in one place. That trend has had an unfortunate side effect for a streamer like Netflix, that brings in movies and TV shows from other major studios to bolster its library. The wave of streaming services has seen massive hits like Friends, The Office, Glee, and Parks and Recreation leave Netflix for new streaming homes. Next month, another one of Netflix's biggest performers is set to make its departure.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Former Xbox Executive Warns Industry About Xbox Game Pass

Subscription services have majorly changed every facet of the entertainment industry, but games. Between Xbox Game Pass, the new PlayStation Plus, and more, it looks like that may finally be changing. And as it does, many are warning that it's not going to be a positive change for the industry. The most notable of these people is former Microsoft executive Ed Fries, who helped release the original Xbox back in 2004.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Hypes Entertainment District Arc With Special New Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba had officially wrapped up its second season run of the anime earlier this year, and the anime is hyping up everything that went down during the heated Entertainment District arc with some special new art! The second season of the anime took on the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a dangerous new mission. They had to sneak through the Yoshiwara District to find the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui's missing wives, and they came face to face with the first major demon from Muzan's Upper Ranks.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy