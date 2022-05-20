Funkoween 2022: The Complete Funko Pop Pre-Order Guide

My Hero Academia has sparked some major questions about Dabi with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains is now in full swing, and the latest slate of chapters has been establishing which of the heroes is facing off against which villains. The first major battle had been between Shoto Todoroki and Dabi as the young Shoto had put everything from the Todoroki Family on his shoulders. The two of them had quite a lot to work out through their heated final battle, and the previous chapter had seemed like a winner between the two was decided.

