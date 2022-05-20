ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Weekend Fun for Kids in Baltimore: May 20-22

By heather
coolprogeny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagic shows, fishing rodeos (so many opportunities for kids to fish this weekend!), science fun, dinos, and MORE! Check out our round-up of fun for kids in Baltimore this weekend. Looking for more ideas? Our Community Calendar is full of them!. Please be sure to check with the host...

coolprogeny.com

UPI News

Maryland woman wins $25,000 from free lottery ticket

May 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman won a $25,000 prize from a Pick 5 lottery ticket that she received for free as part of a promotion. The 36-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was pleasantly surprised to receive a free Pick 5 ticket as part of the lottery's Try Pick 5 promotion, which randomly dispenses free Pick 5 tickets to players who purchase tickets for lottery drawings.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

10+ Places to Swim Near DC If You Want to Avoid Bay Bridge Traffic

Summertime is heating up in the Washington, D.C., area, and that means it’s swimming season. While the beaches along the Atlantic Ocean are beautiful, traffic on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can be a nightmare. Why spend your beach day battling gridlock?. Rivers, lakes and swimming holes throughout Maryland and...
TRAVEL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Promises Three Days of Live Music and Events in St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, will feature fantastic jazz artists and related events during the three-day jazz weekend in 2022. This popular annual festival, which has […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WTOP

10-year-old boy and woman shot in Baltimore

In Baltimore, Maryland, a 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in the leg while in the back of his parent’s car on Sunday. An adult woman was also shot. Baltimore police said she was seriously hurt but is expected to recover. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Five People Shot Within An Hour On East Side Of Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two violent shootings on the east side of the city left a man dead and a 10-year-old boy injured by gunfire on Sunday. Five people were shot within the span of an hour. Four of them were taken to local hospitals to receive treatment for their injuries. The first shooting occurred in the 1900 block of N. Collington Avenue at 12:14 a.m.  Crime lab technicians used dozens of yellow evidence markers to track shell casings strewn across the east side of the street. On the west side of the street, they found discarded clothing hanging on a fence and on...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 39, Identified As Victim Slain In East Baltimore Triple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Wednesday identified a man killed in a triple shooting in East Baltimore over the weekend. Kyle Knox, 39, was identified as the man slain in the shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy and another man to the hospital with gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. The shooting unfolded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found three people shot. All three were taken to local hospitals, but Knox did not survive. The conditions of the other two shooting victims was not immediately clear Wednesday morning. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the case has been released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Dies From Injuries Sustained In Shipping Container Explosion In Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died from his injuries in a shipping container explosion in early May in Anne Arundel County, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said. The explosion happened on the morning of May 4 at a business in the 1500 block of Jabez Run in Millersville, authorities said. The man, identified as 33-year-old Kevin Zichelli had just opened the container when the blast occurred, and the second man suffered minor burns while trying to rescue him. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found fire coming from the container. Firefighters quickly put out the flames while paramedics tended to the victims. Authorities believe the explosion happened accidentally when a piece of heavy equipment ignited gas leaking from a propane tank inside the container. Zichelli was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities said Tuesday he died from his injuries on May 19.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Employee Shot At Owings Mills Pizza Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An employee was shot Friday afternoon at a pizza shop located in a shopping center in Owings Mills, police said. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to Vocelli’s Pizza shop on the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot at least once. The person was hospitalized, police said, but their condition is unknown. Beatrice Gallop said her brother, Donald, was the employee shot. She told WJZ he is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay. “I couldn’t believe it, that’s it, no body is prepared for a situation like this,” she said. “I’m grateful I didn’t hear anything about him getting killed.” Employees said Donald is a driver for the shop, and that he was inside working when he got into a fight with a cook. At some point, employees say gunfire erupted and Donald was shot. At this time no arrests have been made, and police said an investigation is ongoing. Beatrice Gallop said she’s just happy to have her brother alive. “I’m grateful to god for a miracle, that’s all I can say,” she said.    
OWINGS MILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ray Lewis To Donate Over $130K To Johns Hopkins Children’s Center As Runner Up On CBS Show ‘Beyond The Edge’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens legend Ray Lewis didn’t win the CBS reality show Beyond the Edge, but he’ll always be a winner in Baltimoreans’ hearts. Besides, as the runner-up, the two-time Super Bowl champion raised $134,166 for the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, giving back to Baltimore once again. Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood came out on top, raising $266,500 for his own Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, which fights cystic fibrosis. Lewis faced off against eight other celebrities as they relied on their wits, intelligence and muscle to survive in the Panamanian jungle for 15 days. The competitors raised money for the charity of their...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
BALTIMORE, MD

