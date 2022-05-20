Bethpage Eatery Serves Up Long Island's Best Mac & Cheese, Voters Say

Zorn's of Bethpage sign Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

For the second year in a row, a longtime eatery was voted as the business that serves the best macaroni and cheese on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Voters determined that Zorn's of Bethpage serves the best mac and cheese on Long Island, the website reported.

Zorn's of Bethpage is located at 4321 Hempstead Turnpike.

The eatery is known for its homemade dishes such as turkey dinners, chicken pot pie, and, of course, mac and cheese.

"All the food is excellent and the service is quick," Lori R., of Centerpont, said in a Yelp review. "I come from a town about 45 minutes away to get this chicken. Creamed spinach, mashed cauliflower and Mac n cheese are all excellent. They've remodeled and the place looks great."

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

