500 Folds Heroin Seized, Atlantic City Man Arrested

Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 25-year-old man was arrested on drug dealing charges during a surveillance operation, authorities said.

On Wednesday, May 18, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation near Texas and Atlantic avenues.

Detectives observed Davaughn Williams loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected drug sales, Atlantic City police said. Additionally, detectives had received information indicating a male matching the description of Williams was selling drugs in the area, they said.

Detectives approached Williams and stopped him near Iowa and Atlantic Avenues. Williams was found to be in possession of 10 bricks, or 500 individual wax folds of heroin, 1.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 36 grams of marijuana, police said.

Williams was taken into custody by the detectives without incident. The surveillance operation and arrest was led by Detective Chris Dodson with assistance from Detectives Alberto Valles, Chris Smith, and Chris Ivanov.

Williams, of Atlantic City, was charged with multiple drug offenses.

Williams was issued a summons and released pending a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident or the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.