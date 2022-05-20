ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/20)

By PWMania.com Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest build for WWE Hell in a Cell will be included on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX show. WWE has...

PWMania

Hulk Hogan Facing Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

Due to new comments from the legendary B. Brian Blair, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, 73, and Hulk Hogan, 68, are reported to be facing each other at Starrcast V. Flair is set to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast later this summer, as we previously reported. The bout will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner alongside AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was rumoured to be the mystery partner, but he recently denied it.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
PWMania

Why Steve Austin Never Had a Singles Match Against Hulk Hogan

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the 2002 Judgment Day PPV match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. “The match was not an artistic success. But it wasn’t because those guys didn’t work their asses off. You’ve got a guy that’s got a bad back and he’s not a spring chicken … Taker tried to do all he could to make the match a success, but it just didn’t get the job done. And that’s sad to say when you’re talking about two legit legends like Taker and Hulk.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Says Released WWE Star Was ‘Like A Son’ To Vince McMahon

During Bray Wyatt’s time with the WWE, the charismatic superstar created several iconic characters that brought a unique and different feel to the traditional WWE product, from the Eater of Worlds to the Fiend. Wyatt eventually became one of WWE’s top stars, and according to Matt Hardy, Vince McMahon was very high on him — with a very unique way of showing it.
WWE
Person
Ronda Rousey
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
PWMania

Reasons For Stephanie McMahon Stepping Away From WWE Are Staying Private

During a recent PWTorch.com audio update, Wade Keller discussed Stephanie McMahon’s announcement to leave WWE earlier this week. She explained the reason as focusing on her family. Keller, on the other hand, remarked that there are more important reasons for her taking a sabbatical than simply walking away. “I...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Took WWE Leave Of Absence

It’s been four days since Stephanie McMahon floored the wrestling world by announcing a leave of absence from her post as WWE Chief Brand Officer. Many questions remain regarding what led to her decision to take time away from her family’s company. While there is still no definitive answer, the picture has at least become clearer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Contract Ramifications For Sasha Banks And Naomi

WWE reportedly has the option of freezing both Sasha Banks and Naomi’s contracts while they are suspended by the company. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to the wording of the contracts both wrestlers signed. Because the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended for failing to perform when they walked out of the building prior to last week’s “Raw,” WWE has the option to freeze their deals. This would mean that the time frame of their contracts would be paused, and they would be stopped from progressing rather than continuing to roll towards expiration. This is normally done when talent is unable to perform, as WWE doesn’t want to lose out on potential dates.
WWE
#Van Andel Arena#Championship Unification#Combat#Cell#Fox#Smackdown Women
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The Usos’ WWE Tag Team Title Unification

The Usos may have become the Unified Tag Team Champions on “WWE SmackDown” last week, but it was a near thing. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the call to actually have a title change happen was made late. WWE had been promoting RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) vs. the Usos since the previous episode of “SmackDown,” but the only thing set in stone was the post-match beatdown from the Bloodline. In terms of who was actually going to walk away with both sets of titles, WWE apparently went back and forth on it, with Vince McMahon himself making the final call. The WWE Chairman felt that because the match had been so heavily promoted, it made sense to commit to a winner.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (5/23/22): Cody Rhodes Faces The Miz, Bobby Lashley Calls Out Omos + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (5/23/22)!. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's show. We then see a video package highlighting The Usos victory over RK-Bro from this past Friday's episode of SmackDown where Jimmy and Jey became the undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On The Statuses Of Sasha Banks And Naomi For WWE Raw

One week after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE “Raw”, many questions remain. With WWE “Raw” nearing airtime this week, fans may be wondering what the duo’s status is for this evening. According to a new update from “Fightful“, Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for the show tonight, and furthermore, it’s noted that “[there’s no] indication there’s an end on the horizon for this situation”.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Shine My Crown

WWE’s Sasha Banks and Naomi Suspended Indefinitely and Stripped of Tag Team Title Over ‘Monday Night Raw’ Walkout

WWE champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have been “suspended indefinately” and been stripped of their tag team titles after they walked out of Monday Night Raw last week. “Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down. Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans, and their fellow superstars. So because of what Sasha and Naomi did this past Monday night, they have been suspended indefinitely,” announcer Michael Cole said on Friday.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Tonight's Raw from Evansville, Indiana is the second-to-last episode of the show before Hell in a Cell. Ahead of his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes will take on The Miz tonight. It will be the second match between Rhodes and Miz since Rhodes made his return to WWE. Rhodes defeated Miz on an episode of Raw last month.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Titles

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. Michael Cole discussed how “Sasha and Naomi let us all down” and “their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans” on the May...
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Addresses His Future With WWE

After defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of last night’s Sunday Stunner WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed his future with the WWE. Reigns issued a post-match speech thanking fans for attending, and he closed the promo by discussing...
Yardbarker

WWE Raw video highlights: Becky Lynch gets added to Hell in a Cell

A match with Hell in a Cell implications headlined last night's episode of Raw. Becky Lynch and Asuka faced off in the main event of Raw for the second straight week. Lynch was victorious this time, which means that she's now been added to the Raw Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell. Bianca Belair will defend her title against Asuka and Lynch in a triple threat match.
WWE

