Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Farmingdale Man

Police investigators on Long Island are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old man.

An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department as they attempt to track down Gregory Rodriguez, who was reported missing out of Farmingdale on Thursday, May 19.

According to police, Rodriguez is described as being Hispanic, 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 330 pounds. There was no description of the clothes he was last seen wearing and his destination is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad by calling (516) 573-7347 or 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

