MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. This weekend, our Aquarius water sensors triggered an irrigation application, so we began irrigation on our soybeans. With being so slammed trying to get herbicide and fertility applications done ahead of this, we started begging for rain. Then on Sunday night, we got a little more than we bargained for with 60+ mph straight-line winds and in most places not enough rain to buy us more than 3 days. However, we will take and appreciate the 3 days.

MCGEHEE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO