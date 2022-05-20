ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Heat Index Could Hit 99 Degrees This Weekend in RI—Heat Advisory Issued

By GoLocalProv News Team
GoLocalProv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. CTZ004-MAZ004-005-012-013-017-018-026-RIZ001>004-210030- Windham CT-Northern Worcester MA-Central Middlesex MA- Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA- Western Plymouth MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI- Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI- Including the cities of Putnam, Willimantic, Barre, Fitchburg,. Framingham, Lowell, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough, Norwood,. Taunton, Brockton, Ayer,...

www.golocalprov.com

