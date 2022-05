For Lauren Jennings, of Henning, completing her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies at the University of Tennessee at Martin was not only a point of pride for her family, but also her entire tribe. As a member of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and living on the only Native American reservation in the state of Tennessee, Jennings has received significant support from her fellow tribe members and the Native American Indian Association during her time as a student.

MARTIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO