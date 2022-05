When renovations are complete, Kismet restaurant will reopen its dining room at 207 Barre Street in Montpelier according to an announcement published on their website, kismet-kitchencollaboration.weeblysite.com. Meanwhile, the staff of Kismet is serving oysters at Barr Hill and other places (to be announced). To make a reservation or to order cocktails to go at Barr Hill, follow this link: exploretock.com/barrhill. Kismet is no longer in charge of serving brunch at Hugo’s Bar and Grill, however.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO