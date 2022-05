Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, appointed Jackie (Northacker) Guarini as chief marketing officer to lead the company’s marketing strategy. Guarini has more than a decade of professional experience in digital marketing, consumer connections, branding, and media initiatives. Prior to joining Tyson 2.0 team, she was head of commerce media for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s BUD U.S. portfolio, where she built a first of its kind connected commerce strategy integrating shopper marketing, e-retail, and direct-to-consumer programs. She was in charge of social and programmatic partnerships working with companies including Google GOOGL, Meta Platforms FB, Pinterest PINS, Snapchat SNAP, Twitter TWTR, Code3, Apollo Global Management’s APO Yahoo, and The Trade Desk TTD.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO