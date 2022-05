According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #2 Topsy Turvy – Thistledown R7 (3:50 PM ET) Topsy Tuvry makes her 2022 debut in this 6-furlong sprint for state-breds. Her opening odds are 7/2, and the daughter of Constitution looks ready to win her sophomore debut against 10 rivals. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO