CENTRAL TEXAS — We finally saw the widespread rain we have been waiting all spring for! Thankfully, these storms - for the most part - behaved through the night. We did see a few severe wind gusts, one of which occurred at the Waco airport. However, with the line of storms that worked through, many areas picked up 1-2 inches of needed rainfall! Over the last 5 days, the heaviest amounts have occurred right where they needed to, over our western areas. This should really make a dent in our drought!

WACO, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO