Nebraska encourages safe driving this summer

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The recent rains have chipped away at the drought across the Cornhusker State. However, we are not there yet when it comes to conquering the drought. The most noticeable change over the past three weeks is the diminishing area of red that signifies where the extreme drought conditions lie. This area has been reduced from 22 percent to about 7 percent as of this week. The severe drought has been reduced from 73 percent down to 47 percent. With that said, we still have a ways to go before things are all even in the rain bucket. Over the past week we have received anywhere between a half to almost an inch of rain in the Tri-cities. However, as of today, we are still about 3.25 inches below average for year-to-date precipitation totals. Normally we would be between 8 and 9 inches by this time. The deficit is even worse for other areas in the viewing area. Ord continues to be well behind with a deficit of almost 5 inches and Holdrege short by 4 inches. So, while we continue to see much needed rainfall in the region, we still have a ways to go to tackle the drought. We may not be there yet, but we are closer than we were yesterday.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO