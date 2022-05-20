Nebraska encourages safe driving this summer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health St. Francis will once again hold a free event focusing on safety. The community is invited to its Summer Safety Spectacular from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11 in the hospital’s south parking lot. The annual event, created to help...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Flood Communications, which reaches more than 500,000 homes as the largest news operation in Nebraska, announced on Tuesday it has started broadcasting Fiesta 94.5 FM, the first full-power Spanish-language radio station to cover the Grand Island, Kearney, Hastings and Lexington areas. The company is remodeling a...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney City Council approved an addition for Yanney Heritage Park. Council members voted Tuesday to approve a bid of $3.6 million to build a new pavilion and parking lot. The proposed 9,800 square foot pavilion will be a rental facility for various functions. The project...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Several people from central Nebraska are a part of the NE Chamber Foundation’s new Leadership Nebraska Class. This year’s class is the 14th in the program’s history. AURORA:. Brett Mitchell, Fontel, Inc. GRAND ISLAND:. Lisa Albers, Anesthesia Group of Grand Island. Lori Schuppan,...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Twenty-two Nebraska students are the best of the best amongst their peers when it comes to the ACT. Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education recognized these teens hard work and accomplishment for scoring the top score, a 36, on the exam. “Achieving a...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in April, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased 1.85%. “The April increase is the third consecutive improvement, suggesting that the Nebraska economy...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s a scam that’s not as well known, but is one of the more effective scams out there lately. We’re talking about auction scams. In Nebraska, most auctions residents are dealing with are agriculture-related whether it’s scams in cattle auctions or even in land auctions. Fortunately, most farmers and ranchers in the state know the auctions and auctioneers they’re dealing with more times than not, but Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said they’re seeing more and more auctions be full-on scams to just gain valuable personal information.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is saying “farewell” to the old Engleman Elementary Building. On Wednesday, construction workers tore down a majority of the vacant facility. The building holds a lot of history as well as sentimental value for some, therefore a pile of...
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KSNB) - The Boys Class B State Golf Championship took place all the way out west in Scottsbluff, but it was a team from eastern Nebraska taking home the championship. Day two action provided plenty of good local action as well York’s Emmanuel Jensen, Aurora’s Cauy Walters and...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The recent rains have chipped away at the drought across the Cornhusker State. However, we are not there yet when it comes to conquering the drought. The most noticeable change over the past three weeks is the diminishing area of red that signifies where the extreme drought conditions lie. This area has been reduced from 22 percent to about 7 percent as of this week. The severe drought has been reduced from 73 percent down to 47 percent. With that said, we still have a ways to go before things are all even in the rain bucket. Over the past week we have received anywhere between a half to almost an inch of rain in the Tri-cities. However, as of today, we are still about 3.25 inches below average for year-to-date precipitation totals. Normally we would be between 8 and 9 inches by this time. The deficit is even worse for other areas in the viewing area. Ord continues to be well behind with a deficit of almost 5 inches and Holdrege short by 4 inches. So, while we continue to see much needed rainfall in the region, we still have a ways to go to tackle the drought. We may not be there yet, but we are closer than we were yesterday.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Saturday mark will mark the start of the 29th year that Island Oasis has provided summer fun to people in Grand Island. But as we near the 30th year in 2023, the City of Grand Island is focusing on what the future holds for the water park.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Chautauqua Pavilion at Chautauqua Park will have ongoing work happening as they work to install a new sprinkler system. Hastings City Council voted Monday night to enter into an agreement with the Nebraska Fire Sprinkler Corp to replace the system for $95,600. Hastings Parks and...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - City of Hastings officials are teaming up to educate the community on how to keep safe inside their homes and businesses. When Anthony Murphy became the city Fire Marshal in October 2021, he made plans to make Hastings and its buildings safer. After checking into the...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - As COVID-19 numbers begin to tick up in the Central District, the Center for Disease Control has updated recommendations on who should receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shots and when. The changes to booster recommendations include:. -All children ages 5-11-years-old should now receive a booster vaccine...
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new multi-million dollar hospital will be opening its doors in Central City next month. This project is years in the making and on Tuesday night, a private donor event and ribbon cutting was held to highlight and say thank you to all those who were in involved in bringing this facility to life.
NORFOLK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a damp and chilly afternoon Wednesday at Norfolk Country Club, and it was a year dominated by the metro schools at this year’s Class A Boys State Golf Championships. Lincoln East won the team state championship by just one shot over Omaha Westside....
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was May 25, 2021, when pregnant mom Nicole Dramse went to her midwife in Grand Island because of unusual pain. That’s when a split-second decision was made to take Dramse to Saint Francis, a move that likely saved her and the baby. Once there, the maternity department jumped into action to find out what was wrong.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska fans will soon have an opportunity to purchase a “3-Game Mini-Plan” of 2022 football tickets at Memorial Stadium. The customizable ticket option will go on sale this Wednesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. by visiting //Huskers.com/tickets or by calling or visiting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The U.S. Attorney’s office said Tuesday a Blue Hill man is going to federal prison for a firearms violation. In a press release, United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Amos J. Mosel, 36, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha for the crime of Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Mosel to 35 months’ imprisonment, to be served consecutively to a prior state sentence Mosel is currently serving at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
