Should Conor McGregor make a highly anticipated return to the UFC octagon this summer, lightweight Michael Chandler has emerged as arguably the perfect comeback opponent. Not, however, at lightweight. Chandler made a poignant post-fight speech after what I believe is the knockout of 2022 in MMA so far against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 this month, issuing a challenge to the Irishman to meet in the middle, at welterweight.

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO