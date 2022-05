WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after two dozen vehicles were vandalized in the span of just a few days in Wyandotte. All the cars were parked between Oak Street and Alkali Street, west of Biddle Avenue and east of the railroad tracks. Police received calls about the damaged vehicles on May 17. The vehicles had all scratched with a pointed object, police said.

