Osage County, MO

Investigators suspend case involving Osage County daycare’s use of herbal supplement

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has suspended a case involving a Mid-Missouri daycare.

Sheriff Michael Bonham announced the suspension Friday morning after investigating allegations that substances were given to children at the Busy Bee Learning Academy in Linn, Missouri. Bonham said the decision to suspend the case was made after consulting with the Osage County Prosecutor's Office.

Deputies found no evidence other substances outside of the suspected melatonin gummies were given to the children at the daycare. Bonham said since melatonin is categorized as a dietary supplement there was no crime.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's Office of Childhood suspended the daycare's license in late March after a complaint was filed against owner Tonya Newbound.

Newbound was accused of giving children gummies at naptime for the children who could chew and using powder in milk for the children who couldn't chew.

Investigators said Newbound told them the gummies were herbal supplements to help the children sleep.

DESE told ABC 17 News on Friday morning it's still investigating the complaint against Newbound.

