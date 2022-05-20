ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Winning $50K CT Lottery Ticket Sold At Windsor Package Store

By Zak Failla
Here are the latest CT Lottery winners. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

A pair of CT Lottery players from New England are feeling lucky after cashing in scratch-off tickets worth $50,000 that were sold at area convenience and package stores.

Lottery officials announced that in New London County on Monday, May 16, Westerly, Rhode Island resident Amede Leclair cashed in a top-prize winning "$50,000 50th Anniversary" ticket that was sold at Bestway Convenience on Liberty Street in Pawcatuck.

Later that week, on Wednesday, May 18, in Hartford County, a Windsor resident - who chose not to disclose a name - also won big, cashing in a winning $50,000 "Winter Winnings" ticket that was sold at the Deerfield Package store on Deerfield Road in Windsor.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Those three weren't the only ones to get lucky. Other recent winners of prizes reaching five figures, according to CT Lotto include:

  • On May 16, Stratford resident Luigi Licarazzi won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Stop & Shop in Shelton;
  • On May 16, Bridgeport resident Luz Flores Alnoffa won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at News Express in Fairfield;
  • On May 16, Wethersfield resident Hector Ayala won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the K Food Mart in Wethersfield;
  • On May 16, New Britain resident Guillermo Morales Batres won $10,000 playing "Pinball Wizard XXVI" on a ticket sold at the Hartford Xpressmart in Hartford;
  • On May 16, Waterbury resident Keith Somerville won $10,000 playing "KENO" on a ticket sold at the Thapa Convenience in Waterbury;
  • On May 16, South Windsor resident Mateo Cadavid Pineda won $10,000 playing "PLAY4 NIGHT" on a ticket sold at the Superior Liquor in East Hartford;
  • On May 16, Stamford resident Eliberto Veliz Catalan won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cove Convenience in Stamford;
  • On May 16, Westbrook resident Andrea Dumas won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Citgo station in Old Saybrook;
  • A winning $20,000 "200X" ticket was cashed in by a Torrington resident on Tuesday, May 17 that was sold at Gloria's Applehouse Quick Mart in Torrington;
  • On May 18, Watertown resident Trisha Gunning won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour;
  • On May 18, Branford resident Candy Carrano won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Evans Branford Mobil;
  • On May 18, Cheapachet, Rhode Island resident Greggory Law won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Fresh Farm & Tobacco in Dayville;
  • On May 18, East Hampton resident Richard Biondi, Jr. won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Belltown Smoke Shop in East Hampton;
  • On May 18, Stratford resident Fernando Casiano won $10,000 playing "200X" on a ticket sold at News Express in Fairfield.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

