1970 Jaguar E-Type Roadster Is The Perfect Weekend Cruiser Sports Car

By Elizabeth Puckett
 5 days ago
Will this car spend the rest of its life in a garage or will an enthusiast give it the respect it deserves?

Jaguar is one of Europe's most prominent performance luxury brands to ever see the black surface of a race track for its incredible feats of speed and style. The power and handling of a car make it fast, while the styling makes it memorable; put those two together, and you have an icon. Nearly every vehicle from the pouncing Jag brand follows that formula strictly, which is why European enthusiasts get so excited over them. This particular sports vehicle is a prevalent racing legend within the automotive community. So what is the car that has got Jaguar fans everywhere nostalgically?

This is a 1970 Jaguar E-Type Roadster which has clearly been well-kept and maintained over its long life of spirited driving. Despite its status as an older restoration project, this car looks just as good as when it was done in the '80s. While it is possible that the vehicle was used for some high-speed shenanigans when it was new, you won't find any sign of abuse on the mechanical side. Some documentation and individual reports of services provided suggest a complete detail restoration which went as far as to fix more minor issues most wouldn't think of, such as the speedometer.

Under the hood is the same 4.2-liter inline-six engine praised for so many years as Jaguar's most memorable motor. Pushing almost 300 horsepower from the crankshaft was a piece of cake for this car, putting it in a similar class as cars like the Mercedes 300SL. But, of course, the Germans have trouble keeping up with this car, whether it's on the road or a track. Nevertheless, with all of this in mind, it seems like this may be one of Europe's best sports cars, so you should consider it for your next automotive purchase.

This car and many other unique vehicles, automobilia and motorcycles will be sold June 4th and 5th in. Register to bid here.

Comments / 2

Motorious

Motorious

