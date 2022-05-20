Early morning fire breaks out in Chico amid gusty winds & Red Flag Warning
By Kelli Saam
actionnewsnow.com
5 days ago
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished an early morning vegetation fire Friday on Chico's west side. The fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Friday. It was burning along Bay Avenue at Buckingham Lane. The...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte County will be conducting control burns on Thursday and Friday. On Thursday, crews plan to burn around the Thermalito Forebay to combat invasive species. On Friday, firefighters will burn 30 acres of grassland at the Rabe Road Shooting Range south of the Oroville...
GRIDLEY, Calif. - CAL FIRE responded to an early morning vegetation fire in Butte County on Tuesday, May 24, that burned right along Highway 99. The fire broke out just after 1 a.m. Tuesday at Highway 99 and Deniz Bros. Lane/Ord Ranch Road. The fire was burning toward Gridley-Biggs Cemetery, on the north side of Gridley.
COLUSA (CBS13) — Firefighters worked fast to get the upper hand on a wildfire burning near the city of Colusa on Tuesday.
No mandatory evacuations were ordered but some people self-evacuated when flames reached just yards from their homes.
The intense flames from the River Fire were spread by gusty winds. Fire crews on the ground tried to stay on top of flare-ups.
Cal Fire helicopters returned over and over again to the Sacramento River, filling up for water drops overhead. The impressive aerial show drew lots of attention from people watching along the river’s edge.
“I hope everybody’s OK and everyone on that...
REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in the area of Lowden Lane and Cypress Avenue. People in the Snowboats Lounge were briefly evacuated but have returned. The size of the fire is unknown. Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials have issued an evacuation order for part of Glenn County Tuesday due to a vegetation fire. The order requiring people to evacuate includes: CR 9 south to CR 12, from CR E east to CR H. Another area is under an evacuation warning, which encourages people to leave. That...
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained the Wilder Fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The fire burned 90 acres on Tuesday. Firefighters say the evacuation warnings have been lifted. Firefighters say the vegetation fire was on Wilder Road and Live Oak Road, southwest of Red...
Three wildfires ignited Tuesday morning in the north end of California’s Central Valley, part of a swath of the state that is under a red-flag warning for heightened fire risk. The map above shows the approximate locations of the fires, as well as the boundaries of an evacuation order...
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the spread of a vegetation fire at six acres just north of Chico on Tuesday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. The fire destroyed and damaged multiple vehicles. Firefighters were able to hold the fire to the railroad tracks. Crews say several commercial...
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire near the Walmart in Chico Wednesday afternoon. The fire burned bushes in the parking lot of Walmart near the Sinclair gas station at the corner of Baney Lane and Forest Avenue. Firefighters contained the fire before 2 p.m. The cause of...
UPDATE 10:52 p.m.: All evacuation orders for the Edward Fire have been lifted according to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office. County Road FF is open to residents to access their homes only, officials say. No other motorists are permitted on County Road FF. One home was destroyed and several other...
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — An early morning vegetation fire was quickly contained in Shasta County Monday morning, northeast of Redding. According to Cal Fire, the fire started around 2:30 a.m. on Mill Creek Road in Oak Run. Cal Fire reported that the flames burned heavy timber; no surrounding structures...
COLUSA, Calif. — After winds posed a challenge for crews battling a Colusa County fire that prompted nearby evacuation warnings for parts of the city of Colusa, the fire appears to not be burning as fast as it was earlier Tuesday. The fire started along Brown Road, just north...
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Fire crews say a two acre vegetation fire burned two outbuildings in Glenn County, according to the Willows Fire Department. Firefighters say the forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Firefighters say the fire was in the area of 6623 Highway 162. The fire was...
RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 23, 3:50 PM:. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) announced that their units are out with the Red Bluff Fire Department working a vegetation fire. Red Bluff Police said Willow Street is currently closed at Jackson Street while firefighters work to extinguish the...
REDDING, Calif. – CAL FIRE has scheduled controlled burns North of Redding, only if the weather allows. With the red flag warning, there is a chance it could be postponed. About 28 firefighters or law enforcement students will learn how a wildfire started and how to investigate it. Matt...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A red flag warning has been issued for Monday and Tuesday for the Sacramento Valley, the Delta, and portions of the foothills, said the National Weather Service.
The combination of renewed northerly winds and low afternoon humidity levels will create dangerous fire weather conditions Monday and Tuesday.
These conditions not only create more of an opportunity for fires to start, but the potential for them to rapidly spread once they do.
North winds are expected to be about 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph.
The red flag warning is expected to end around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Officers are looking for a driver who took off from a crash that left a motorcyclist with suspected major injuries on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP responded to the crash at about 3:10 p.m. on Highway 299 near the Salyer Store in...
CHICO, Calif. - One-way traffic control will begin next week on Cohasset Road as crews continue their work on the widening project. The City of Chico says one-way traffic control will be from Eaton Road to Airpark Boulevard on Cohasset Road. The traffic control will start on Tuesday and continue...
Comments / 2