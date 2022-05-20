Early morning fire breaks out in Chico amid gusty winds & Red Flag Warning

COLUSA (CBS13) — Firefighters worked fast to get the upper hand on a wildfire burning near the city of Colusa on Tuesday. No mandatory evacuations were ordered but some people self-evacuated when flames reached just yards from their homes. The intense flames from the River Fire were spread by gusty winds. Fire crews on the ground tried to stay on top of flare-ups. Cal Fire helicopters returned over and over again to the Sacramento River, filling up for water drops overhead. The impressive aerial show drew lots of attention from people watching along the river’s edge. “I hope everybody’s OK and everyone on that...

COLUSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO