"The Economics of Desire" is how Mercedes named its strategy update announced this week. Some big changes are planned as the three-pointed star will focus more on bigger and pricier models to the detriment of its entry-level offerings. The number of compact cars will be cut from the existing seven models to just four for the newly announced "Entry Luxury" class. The German marque is reserving less than 25 percent of total investments for it.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO