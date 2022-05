BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find the person behind an attempted catalytic converter theft on Saturday. It happened in the 4100 block of Smith Mountain Lake Parkway in the Huddleston area on May 21 around 5 p.m. That’s when deputies say the person tried to take a catalytic converter but ended up driving away in a blue SUV.

