Milford, CT

Man Accused Of Assaulting Officer Outside Of Milford Restaurant

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
Trevor Angeletti Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

A 25-year-old man was arrested and accused of attacking attack two people, including a police officer, outside of a Connecticut restaurant.

The incident happened in New Haven County at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, near Eli's Tavern in Milford, according to the Milford Police Department.

Police said the restaurant is located at 50 Daniel St.

An officer was flagged down by Eli's Tavern security and the officer saw Trevor Angeletti, of Wallingford, yelling at security, authorities said.

When the officer approached, they saw Angeletti attack and shove an uninvolved individual who was walking by, Milford Police reported.

Police said the officer yelled at Angeletti to stop, and Angeletti rushed at the officer and attempted to punch them.

Angeletti pushed the officer across the street into the side of a police vehicle, which caused the door to cave in, police said.

The officer was knocked to the ground, and suffered injuries to both knees, authorities said.

Security members helped restrain Angeletti, and additional officers arrived and arrested him, police said.

Authorities said he was charged with:

  • Assault on a police officer
  • Interfering with police
  • Second-degree breach of peace
  • First-degree criminal mischief

