ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Average U.S. gasoline price hits new record as summer travel season begins

By Rich Klein
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFW4N_0fkkyqTg00

May 20 (UPI) -- The national average for gas prices across the United States hit a record $4.593 per gallon as of Friday morning, as Americans prepare for the the busy summer travel season.

AAA reported Thursday that Alaska (34 cents) and Connecticut (30 cents) experienced the largest average increases from a week earlier.

Four other states -- Rhode Island, Washington, Massachusetts and New Hampshire -- each had average increases of 28 cents. Maine and Oregon showed average increases of 26 cents and New York, 25 cents.

California's statewide average rose above $6.

GasBuddy, which also tracks prices, warned this week that gas prices this Memorial Day, May 30, could be $1 higher than the previous record of $3.66 per gallon in 2014.

The surge in fuel costs, which started when output was reduced in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and got worse after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has hit consumers and businesses alike.

"We did not anticipate that transportation and freight costs would soar the way they have as fuel prices have risen to all-time highs," Target CEO Brian Cornell said Wednesday, according to CNBC.

Target is one of many retailers, along with trucking companies, that are facing diesel shortages. That has caused concerned among business leaders that fuel might have to be rationed in some parts of the country. Similarly, the airline industry shares some of those fears as the availability of jet fuel has decreased.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to prevent gasoline price gouging -- without a single Republican vote in favor. The vote was 217-207. But House Republican Whip Steve Scalise wrote to Republican members that he saw no evidence of price gouging.

In early April, oil industry executives testified about high gas prices at a House Energy Committee hearing and denied they were exploiting the war in Russia to raise prices.

President Joe Biden in late March ordered the release of a million barrels of oil per day from the strategic reserve aimed at lowering prices at the pump.

AAA said earlier this week that even with gas prices at record levels nationwide, nearly 40 million people are expected to travel long distances over the coming Memorial Day weekend -- which traditionally signals the start of the busier summer driving season.

Comments / 335

michael
5d ago

for the life of me I cannot understand why America is putting up with Joe Biden and this Administration deliberately putting us into a recession. America has not even recovered from being unemployed through covid. Everyone in this country is trying to play catch-up. But now groceries are out of control fuel is out of control. I just don't understand how much our government can get away with. I pray to God that all Americans wake up and stand up against our government. They are literally starving us from our own resources

Reply(43)
98
John S
5d ago

5.15 a gallon South suburbs of Chicago.... unbelievable. This administration has GOT to go. Why do they hate our country and destroy the working class and reward the non working folks and other countries??

Reply(19)
55
BidenSSOB
5d ago

Democrats own this and shortages to come. and guess what..Independent Truck Drivers will stop delivering and driving. Supply disaster coming.

Reply(9)
59
Related
KARE 11

How high will gas prices go this summer?

MINNEAPOLIS — As the summer travel season approaches, gas prices are rapidly rising again, and predictions say they could end up in record territory. On March 11, the highest average price for a gallon of regular gas ever recorded in the U.S. was $4.33. Now, AAA is reporting the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Oregon State
State
Rhode Island State
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 gas stimulus cards available TODAY

Residents in one city are lucky enough to potentially receive a $150 stimulus gas card to help offset rising gas prices. There will be 50,000 gas cards available loaded with $150. The cards will go out via lottery system in the city of Chicago. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed to...
CHICAGO, IL
Bloomberg

Fracking Boom Turns Texas Into the

Earthquake Capital of the U.S. A state not known for earthquakes has been hit so hard, it's even poised to overtake California and Alaska. Earthquakes were never anything people in West Texas thought much about. Years would pass in between tremors that anybody felt. Even after the shale revolution arrived in force a decade ago and oil crews started drilling frantically in the region’s vast Permian Basin, there seemed to be no impact on the land.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Gouging#Gasoline#Oil Company#Americans#Aaa#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 checks going to thousands

There are thousands of Americans who have a chance at applying for a stimulus check worth $1,400, and applications opened April 25. Residents in Johnson County, Iowa could soon see checks worth $1,400 as long as they apply and win the lottery system used to choose them. 2,500 residents that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
361K+
Followers
57K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy