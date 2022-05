The creation of a new medical office building at Novant Health's Brunswick County campus is progressing toward a goal of being complete by the spring of 2023. Thomas Construction Group, which broke ground on the two-story, 34,000-square-foot structure earlier this year, was originally contracted to provide preconstruction and design assistance for the building and later contracted for full construction services by developer Trask Land Co. and Novant Health.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO