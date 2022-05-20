HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

A rooftop bar in Culver City popular among influencers will soon be closing, just months after opening. Celestina, located on the top of the Shay Hotel in Culver City will be closing May 30. The restaurants, a modern Mexican concept that include three geodesic domes for diners to sit in, made the announcement in an Instagram post.
A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste of nostalgia and a sense of home in every spoonful as it reinvents an old favorite snack. Pudu pudu, a dessert sweet spot open in Venice Beach, Century City and Silverlake has transformed...
The Landmark Theater on Pico Boulevard in Westwood has officially closed. The company announced the closure on May 11, saying it was unable to reach lease terms for the space located at 10850 Pico Boulevard. “For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been...
Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man. Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding bunnies in his backyard. As reported by Fox 11, Joseph Franco of Mar Vista has hundreds of bunnies in his backyard. According to Franco, his backyard used to be an herb garden before he took on the bunnies as a favor.
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District. Last week fourth and fifth graders from all five CCUSD elementary schools, plus Culver City Middle School and Culver City High School, came together at the Frost Auditorium to make – and listen to – beautiful music. The purpose was to get the younger students excited about pursuing music as they progress through CCUSD by showcasing CCUSD’s music education programs in secondary school.
Culver City police have arrested a man for the armed robbery of a person who was in their garage recently. According to the Culver City Police Department, on May 10 around 12:30 a.m., an armed robbery occurred on the 5000 block of Timberlake Terrace. “The victim was inside of his...
Comments / 0