HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District. Last week fourth and fifth graders from all five CCUSD elementary schools, plus Culver City Middle School and Culver City High School, came together at the Frost Auditorium to make – and listen to – beautiful music. The purpose was to get the younger students excited about pursuing music as they progress through CCUSD by showcasing CCUSD’s music education programs in secondary school.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO