The New York State Department of Education announced the cancellation of the Regents Examination in U.S. History and Government on Tuesday. NYSED cited the mass shooting in Buffalo as a contributing factor in its decision. NYSED Commissioner Betty Rosa said there is content on the exam that may further traumatize students reeling from the May 12 tragedy in Buffalo. The exam was scheduled for June 1.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO