Pokemon Journeys is getting closer and closer to its grand finale with each new episode of the series, and now the anime has given fans the first look at what to expect with the promo for its next big episode! The newest iteration of the anime has seen Ash Ketchum working his way to becoming one of the top trainers in the world, and as the anime readies for the final tournament among the regional champions, it's time for Ash to take a victory lap through the Alola region as its champion once more. It seems like he'll be getting the opportunity to do just that in the next episode.

