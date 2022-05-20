HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

Three Santa Monica College Films Will Screen at In-Person Festival, including 2021 Best Student Film Winner “Broken Layers” and 2020’s Finalist “The Attempt”. Santa Monica College (SMC) student film “The War Within”—written and directed by SMC film student Marta D’Ocon—will screen at the 25th anniversary edition of the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at the American Pavilion during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, on May 25. This is SMC’s seventh student film to be selected for the showcase where SMC is the only community college represented.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO