HerbalLife24 Triathlon L.A Kicks Off on Venice Beach

A fairly new trend has made Los Angeles a three-time permanent home, giving dessert connoisseurs a taste of nostalgia and a sense of home in every spoonful as it reinvents an old favorite snack. Pudu pudu, a dessert sweet spot open in Venice Beach, Century City and Silverlake has transformed...
The Annenberg Community Beach House kicks off the summer season with events and opportunities for everyone to enjoy the seaside public space. Guests can explore free amenities such as the popular splash pad, playground, tours of the historic Marion Davies Guest House, use of beach courts and fields, limited first-come, first-served seating with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.
A new restaurant is moving into the former Bread & Porridge space on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica. About a month after the sad closure of the local breakfast restaurant favorite Bread & Porridge, another restaurant has been named as the next eatery in the Bread & Porridge space as reported by Toddrickallen.com.
The Landmark Theater on Pico Boulevard in Westwood has officially closed. The company announced the closure on May 11, saying it was unable to reach lease terms for the space located at 10850 Pico Boulevard. “For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been...
Three Santa Monica College Films Will Screen at In-Person Festival, including 2021 Best Student Film Winner “Broken Layers” and 2020’s Finalist “The Attempt”. Santa Monica College (SMC) student film “The War Within”—written and directed by SMC film student Marta D’Ocon—will screen at the 25th anniversary edition of the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase at the American Pavilion during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, on May 25. This is SMC’s seventh student film to be selected for the showcase where SMC is the only community college represented.
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Free Donuts At Randy’s Donuts For National Doughnut Day. * Road Closures Expected During Demolition Of Parking Structure Three. All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
The Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School was created in partnership with Santa Monica College, the City of Santa Monica, and Growing Place, with special support from the RAND Corporation. This new facility is changing early child education in our city and beyond. Learn more in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Santa Monica lawmakers are considering taking steps to shorten City Council meetings. The biweekly meetings start on Tuesday evening and often last until the wee hours of the morning. At their meeting tonight, May 24, City Council will explore ways to shorten these meetings. “While changes have been made to...
Comments / 0