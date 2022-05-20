How Does Your Gut Health Affect Your Mental Health? We Asked A Doctor

Shutterstock

Now that you’re getting older, one major realization you’ve probably had is that it really is important to take care of your health. And we’re not just talking about your physical health–your mental health is just as important, too.

Oftentimes, people tend to focus on just dieting, exercising, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep. Don’t get us wrong: these are all great habits to follow and your body will thank you for them. However, don’t forget to be in touch with your mind and emotions as well. Talk to your loved ones, do something you’re passionate about, or maybe you can even start a new hobby. Your mental health deserves some attention too, and this is your friendly reminder to not overlook it.

In fact, one way you can improve your mental health is by having a strong and healthy gut. How is this possible? We asked Dr. Charles Tabone, N.M.D., licensed Naturopathic Medical Doctor and practitioner at the Goop-approved Pause Studio to find out. Keep reading to see what he has to say.

How is gut health related to mental health?

According to Dr. Tabone, “The function of the brain is closely related to the health of the gut, where inflammation can have a drastic effect on one’s mental health. Brain fog is often associated with inflammation triggered by a compromised gut lining which is more permeable to foreign particles. Bacterial toxins (e.x. LPS) can leak through the gut into the bloodstream and go directly into the brain, resulting in neuroinflammation. Additionally, foreign particles that make their way into the body can trigger systemic inflammation and excess histamine release, which further alters cognitive function.”

He explains, “There is also a bidirectional communication between the gut and the central nervous system. This gut-brain-axis is influenced through various mechanisms. Some species of bacteria regulate the production of neurotransmitters (e.g. serotonin, GABA), where others can secrete and upregulate substances (e.g. SCFAs, BDNF) involved in neuropeptide and gut hormone release. Then there is a direct line of communication via the vagus nerve.”

Dr. Tabone warns, “Emotional stress may put the body into fight-or-flight, diverting blood flow away from digestion. This can lead to malabsorption of nutrients and potential deficiencies in building blocks to support proper cognitive function. Impaired digestion may also lead to a pro inflammatory state and influence normal cortisol rhythms, which can result in anxiety and depressive disorders.”

Tips To Maintain Gut Health And Improve Mental Health

Dr. Tabone shares a few habits people could follow to support their gut health below.

Eat in a relaxed state.

“Digestion is a parasympathetic activity so it's best to avoid eating on the go or vigorous activity while consuming nutrients.”

Avoid constant snacks.

"The body generally does well with more defined eating windows, allowing for breaks in digestion and opportunities to repair.”

Stay away from ultra-processed foods.

“A balanced microbiome is important for gut health and it thrives on whole unprocessed foods.”

Consider seasonal eating.

“Sensitivities are more likely to appear if the body is constantly exposed to the same foods, so eating with the seasons allows for natural breaks and more balanced nutrition.”

Support your digestion with probiotics.

“Rotating in naturally fermented foods and/or supplementing with a well-rounded probiotic can support the digestive tract and help shift it towards a more balanced state.”

To conclude, Dr. Tabone shares that “other pillars of wellness—sleep, exercise, sunlight and social connection—are also connected to gut and mental health.” He emphasizes, “The more an individual can achieve a balanced life, the better all body processes will function.”