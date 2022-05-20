A Drive-thru food pantry is set for this Saturday in Medora

GREENCASTLE – The Indiana State Police Post at Putnamville held its annual memorial service today to honor those members of the department who gave their lives in the line of duty. Troopers were brought to attention and prepared for roll call by Putnamville District First Sergeant Matt Mischler. Opening...
4:37 a.m. Kaden Tincher, 21, Bedford, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication by drugs, possession of meth, resisting arrest. Incidents – May 24. 12:32 a.m. Traffic stop at 5th and M streets. 12:50 a.m. A message was delivered at Super 8 Motel on Bell...
LAWRENCE CO. – Bedford Indiana is known as the Limestone Capital of the World. The Limestone Heritage Festival is looking for limestone carvers to transform limestone into beautiful pieces of art. The Limestone Heritage Festival is in need of stonecutters’ work to display. Any experience level is welcome. It’s...
PLAINFIELD – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) invites you to Public Safety Day in Plainfield. IDHS is hosting Public Safety Day to show appreciation for public safety personnel and to give families an inside look at some of the life-saving skills of firefighters, EMS, and more. Families...
Emergency crews were dispatched to a golf cart accident on Saturday in Montgomery. The accident was reported just after 2:00 pm at 316 North 450 East in Montgomery around Country Oaks Golf Course. According to a police report 6 juveniles between the ages of 4 and 14 were riding in...
HURON – The Huron Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a Fish Fry on Memorial Day, May 30th from noon until 7:00 p.m. There will also be live music to enjoy while supporting the department during the day. The event is open for all to attend.
INDIANA – The first new portion of I-69 in Marion County is expected to open for traffic this week. The opening will kick off a series of temporary and permanent traffic pattern changes needed to complete the construction of the limited-access interstate. Southbound S.R. 37 traffic shift. Southbound State...
COXTON – Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department rescued a jet skier from Salt Creek Saturday after he overturned in the water. The man called 911 himself at 10:22 a.m. as he held on to the jet ski. He remained on the line with dispatch for nearly 40 minutes until emergency personnel from the VFD were able to locate him between Old State Road 450 and the Milwaukee Trail on Salt Creek.
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Zoning and Appeals met in regular session to discuss a special exception permit and a special variance of two properties. The special exception permit request comes for a property near Mitchell Road and 28th Street to build a carwash. This will be a mixture of two self-serve and two enclosed automatic bays.
BLOOMINGTON — In partnership with American Structurepoint, the Indiana Department of Transportation will host a public hearing on Tuesday, June 7, for an access improvement project along S.R. 45/46 in Bloomington at North Central Church of Christ (2121 N. Dunn Street, Bloomington IN). The meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the project, ask questions, and provide official comments to the project team.
JACKSON CO. — CSX plans to close State Road 11 (Broadway Street) at the railroad crossing north of US 50 (between Circle Street and 2nd Street) in Seymour on Tuesday, May 31, for crossing maintenance. The road will close at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday and remain closed through 7...
– A Mitchell man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on State Road 37 at Trogdon Lane Tuesday afternoon. The accident was reported at 3:39 p.m. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, a 1993 GMC Sierra driven by 54-year-old Charles Kidwell, of Mitchell, was traveling south on State Road 37, just south of Trogdon Lane when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree and bushes.
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Officer Brad Bough is inviting the public to honor the more than 1,000 local veterans and those that lost their lives serving their country on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th at 10 a.m. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States...
LAWRENCE CO. – A slew of severe weather, including high winds and heavy rain, caused extensive damage Saturday afternoon in Lawrence County and other south-central Indiana counties. Marshall Township Volunteer Fire Department and others were busy cleaning up storm damage. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department began receiving calls of...
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, May 21 when a Bedford Police officer responded to the 1020 block of 22nd Street after a report of a suspicious male beating on the back door. When officers arrived they located a shirtless man with no shoes. Police identified...
BEDFORD – Tuesday morning Southern Indiana Development Commission Michelle Carrico asked the Lawrence County commissioners to approve the first payment to Graves Construction toward the completion of a new wastewater treatment plant in Judah. The total cost of the project will be an estimated $850,000. The first installment payment...
BEDFORD – Members of the Lawrence County Vietnam Veterans Organization and members of the community gathered together at Beech Grove Cemetery to place flags at each headstone of U.S. Veterans who have passed away prior to Memorial Day. Currently, 640 veterans have been laid to rest in the cemetery,...
KNOX CO. – Earlier today, former Vincennes Police Chief Dustin Luking was arrested on several criminal charges stemming from a criminal investigation after money was discovered missing from the Vincennes Police Department. The criminal investigation was initiated in July 2019. Luking, 48, resigned from the Vincennes Police Department in...
VIGO CO. – On Monday, May 23, 2022, at approximately 8:35 a.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cottom Drive near Briggs Street. The preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Ted Robertson revealed that James...
