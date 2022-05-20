A Drive-thru food pantry is set for this Saturday in Medora

COXTON – Indian Creek Volunteer Fire Department rescued a jet skier from Salt Creek Saturday after he overturned in the water. The man called 911 himself at 10:22 a.m. as he held on to the jet ski. He remained on the line with dispatch for nearly 40 minutes until emergency personnel from the VFD were able to locate him between Old State Road 450 and the Milwaukee Trail on Salt Creek.

