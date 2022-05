David Buetow, age 79, of Carver, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Carver with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home of Waconia, Minnesota.

