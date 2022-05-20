ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mayor waging ‘war on poisonous air’ with plan to expand Ultra Low Emission Zone

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdPkX_0fkktp8E00

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he is waging “war on poisonous air” as he bids to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) across London.

Mr Khan is proposing to extend the scheme’s boundary from the North and South Circular Roads to the whole of Greater London from August 29 next year, and a consultation on the plans has been launched.

Drivers of vehicles which do not comply with minimum emissions standards are charged a daily fee of £12.50 for entering the Ulez.

The mayor’s office estimated an additional 135,000 vehicles would be affected each day if it is expanded as planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RziyL_0fkktp8E00
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan re-opened the Bank branch of the Northern line at Monument Station in London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Some critics argue the move would exacerbate financial issues already faced with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking to the PA news agency at City Hall, Mr Khan said: “I’ve got a war on poisonous air. This is a war on climate change, this is a war on congestion to make sure that in London, everybody can breathe clean air.

“We’ve seen the benefits of the world’s first ultra low emission zone in central London and in London, we reduced by almost a half, the toxic air.”

He said the same progress has not been seen in outer London, most notably in areas in the boroughs of Barnet, Bromley, Croydon and Havering, and that almost half of Londoners do not own a car, meaning the need to target climate issues is even more necessary.

Mr Khan’s decision to tackle pollution and climate issues is also a personal one, as he spoke about his experience with asthma.

Every year, more than 4,000 Londoners die prematurely because of the air. There are children with stunted lungs forever because of the poor quality of air

“I’m somebody, who as an adult, got asthma because of the poor quality of air in our city,” he said.

“Every year, more than 4,000 Londoners die prematurely because of the air. There are children with stunted lungs forever because of the poor quality of air.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaaUv_0fkktp8E00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

City Hall said all Londoners live in areas that breach the World Health Organisation (WHO) target for particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide, with 500,000 suffering from asthma and a similar number set to develop diseases linked to dirty air over the next 30 years.

Harmful emissions could also cost the NHS and social care £10.4bn if no further action is taken, the mayor’s office added.

However, some politicians have criticised the consultation plans.

Speaking in the Commons on Thursday, transport minister Andrew Stephenson said Mr Khan “must not punish people who need to use their cars, especially at a time when people are struggling with the cost of living”.

Whether or not a vehicle is liable for the Ulez charge depends on how much nitrogen dioxide (NO2) it emits.

NO2 damages lungs and can exacerbate existing conditions such as asthma and lung and heart disease.

For diesel cars to avoid the charge they must generally have been registered after September 2015, while most petrol models registered from 2005 are exempt.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson shifts to cost-of-living crisis response after partygate report

Boris Johnson will try to shift attention to the cost-of-living crisis after the Sue Gray report laid bare the raucous culture of drinking that led to lockdown breaches in Downing Street. The Prime Minister refused to resign despite accepting the “bitter and painful” conclusions of the senior official’s inquiry that...
U.K.
newschain

Brandon Lewis and US delegation due to discuss protocol dispute

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is set to meet with members of a US congressional delegation at Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday evening. Chair of the United States House of Representatives’ Committee on Ways and Means Richard Neal is leading the delegation that has met with political leaders in Ireland, the UK and Belgium.
U.S. POLITICS
newschain

Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

A new Government plan to help people during the cost-of-living crisis is reportedly due to be unveiled the day after Sue Gray’s report is published. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely reported to be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to “sign off” on their “multibillion-pound” plan, with Thursday being the suggested date for an announcement.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Andrew Stephenson
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Central London#Uk#Ulez#Greater London#Londoners
newschain

Teenager found guilty of murdering 12-year-old Ava White

A teenage boy who stabbed 12-year-old Ava White following a row over a Snapchat video has been found guilty of her murder. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had claimed he accidentally stabbed the schoolgirl in the neck in self-defence. He told the court he wanted to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

How life in Russia has changed after three months of war

After three months of war, Russia faces a summer of economic misery, one expert said. It took just days for the conflict to come home after Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine in February – not with cruise missions and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and extensive volleys of sanctions by western governments and economic punishment by corporations.
POLITICS
newschain

Civilians fleeing Ukraine’s east say Russian forces have ‘ruined everything’

Civilians fleeing the war in the east of Ukraine have described scenes of devastation after their towns and villages came under sustained attacks from Russian forces. From houses on fire and artillery blasting through thick apartment walls to people hiding in basements without electricity, water, or gas as their towns were pulverised above them, the horrors have left ordinary Ukrainians in shock and fighting back tears.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
newschain

Joe Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting

President Joe Biden delivered an emotional call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Mr Biden said at the White House shortly after returning from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by tragedy.
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Charles rubs shoulders with stars at the Prince’s Trust Awards

The Prince of Wales rubbed shoulders with the stars of Bridgerton and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber at the Prince’s Trust Awards. Charles cracked a joke as he arrived on the red carpet outside the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London’s West End on Tuesday. On the steps of...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Japan and US in joint jet flight after China drill and North Korean missiles

Japanese and US forces have conducted a joint fighter jet flight over the Sea of Japan, Japan’s defence ministry said. It is an apparent response to a Russia-China joint bomber flight while US President Joe Biden was in Tokyo. Wednesday’s Japan-US flight was meant to “confirm combined capabilities of...
MILITARY
newschain

Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan calls off planned sit-in but demands vote

Pakistan’s defiant former prime minister Imran Khan has cancelled a planned, open-ended sit-in in Islamabad – temporarily assuaging fears of protracted civil conflict after he led thousands on a march toward Parliament demanding the government’s resignation. Mr Khan’s followers began converging on the capital on Wednesday, with...
ADVOCACY
newschain

Texas woman sought over fatal shooting of professional cyclist

The search is continuing for a woman suspected of carrying out the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at a house in Austin, Texas. Ms Wilson, 25, was found dead on May 11, and Austin police issued a murder warrant for Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, last week. The...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy