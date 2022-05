CSU Bakersfield will celebrate 1,639 students who will be obtaining their degrees this semester. May 20 will be the graduation ceremony for all four academic schools starting at 6 p.m., while May 21 will be split into two events. At 8 a.m., the School of Social Sciences and Education will have their ceremony, and at 6 p.m., the Schools of Business and Public Administration;, Arts and Humanities;, and Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering will have their event. All these ceremonies will take place at the CSUB main soccer field, explained Jennifer Self, public information officer at CSUB.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO